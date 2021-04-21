David J Yvars Group Acquires 2,299 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

IJR stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

