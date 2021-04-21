David J Yvars Group Buys New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. Crocs makes up about 4.1% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.12% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

