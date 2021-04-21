David J Yvars Group Grows Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up about 1.3% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 841,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

