David J Yvars Group Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 3.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generac by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Generac stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

