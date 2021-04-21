David J Yvars Group Has $15.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David J Yvars Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IVV stock opened at $413.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

