David J Yvars Group Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 538.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 1.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

