David J Yvars Group Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 5.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.95.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.