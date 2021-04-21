David J Yvars Group Invests $7.21 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. General Motors comprises 4.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in General Motors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 201,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

