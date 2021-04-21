David J Yvars Group Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,059 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 2.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.