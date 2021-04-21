DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

