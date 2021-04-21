Decentral Games 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $576,411.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $352.52 or 0.00628771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $576,411.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

