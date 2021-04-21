Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $449,674.28 and $3,531.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.