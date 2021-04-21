Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $50.08 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

