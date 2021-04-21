DeepOnion Price Tops $0.42 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $3,553.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019973 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,464,967 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

