Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 13%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s share price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $13.00. 2,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFHTU. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 170,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,717,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

