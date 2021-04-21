DeFi Bids Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $11,876.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,327,019 coins and its circulating supply is 12,688,742 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

