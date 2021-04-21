DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $1.26 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00273716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01027291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,739.35 or 1.00282019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00645685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.