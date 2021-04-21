DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $18.94 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DeGate has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $143,701.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

