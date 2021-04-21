Degenerator (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.20 or 0.00579132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.22 or 0.03334194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 153.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.