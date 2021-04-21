Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading 29.2% Lower This Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $101.86 million and $17.79 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00021789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

