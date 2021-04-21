DEJAVE (DJV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $598.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1,843.31 or 0.03400333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $598.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

