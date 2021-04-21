Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €166.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €166.00 ($195.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER traded down €2.20 ($2.59) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €128.75 ($151.47). 638,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

