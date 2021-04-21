Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €166.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €166.00 ($195.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER traded down €2.20 ($2.59) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €128.75 ($151.47). 638,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

