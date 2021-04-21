Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.00. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

