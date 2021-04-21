Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.00. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.