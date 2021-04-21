Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.
Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $103.80.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
