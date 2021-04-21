Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

