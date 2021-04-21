Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

