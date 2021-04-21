Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
