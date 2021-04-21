Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.
NYSE:DELL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. 15,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $103.80.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
