Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. 15,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

