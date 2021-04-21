Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

DAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

