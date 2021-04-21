Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post $204.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.90 million to $209.70 million. Denbury posted sales of $242.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $869.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.46 million to $897.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.