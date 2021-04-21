DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.97

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as low as $32.06. DENSO shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 22,493 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

