Dent (DENT) Price Down 19% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Dent has a total market capitalization of $813.33 million and approximately $137.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

