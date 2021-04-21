DePay 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $556,152.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00005857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $556,152.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

