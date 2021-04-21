Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $745,986.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $745,986.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.