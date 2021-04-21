DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $135.89 million and $227,981.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00009581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00275121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.95 or 0.01026581 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.00656509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.91 or 0.99844023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

