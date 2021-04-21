Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $757,270.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00006706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $757,270.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,527.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.93 or 0.04278818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.75 or 0.01719412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.76 or 0.00475007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00735786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00538840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.25 or 0.00430866 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00248268 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

