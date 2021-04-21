Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 2,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

DSGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

