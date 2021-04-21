Desjardins Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.50.

TSE GSY opened at C$139.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$35.26 and a 1-year high of C$151.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

