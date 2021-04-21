Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Head to Head Comparison

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Despegar.com and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com presently has a consensus price target of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than ModivCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.67 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -97.00 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.27 $970,000.00 $1.65 81.58

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ModivCare beats Despegar.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands. The company provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their products. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

