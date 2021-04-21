Dether Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Dether has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $200,108.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dether has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.