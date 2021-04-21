Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.70 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.69 ($12.57).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Wednesday. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

