Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. 8,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

