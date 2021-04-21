Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

