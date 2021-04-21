Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.89.

ISRG stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $743.58 and its 200 day moving average is $754.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

