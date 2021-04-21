Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 126,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $543,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

