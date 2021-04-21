Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

