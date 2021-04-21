Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

