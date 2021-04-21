Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €111.40 ($131.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €106.30 ($125.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

