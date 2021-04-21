Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

