Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 10,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

