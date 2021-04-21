Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.35 ($173.35). 407,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

