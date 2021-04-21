Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €147.35 ($173.35). The company had a trading volume of 407,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

